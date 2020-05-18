National

Lockdown | Haryana CM turns down Nitish’s offer, says ‘all Indians’ are State’s responsibility

CM Manohar Lal. file photo

CM Manohar Lal. file photo  

Bihar CM had offered to bear expenses incurred by Haryana on hosting Biharis stranded in the State

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has written to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar politely declining the latter’s offer to bear the cost of the expenses incurred on taking care of Biharis stranded in Haryana due to the lockdown.

Lauding Mr. Kumar for the concern expressed for Biharis stranded in Haryana, Mr. Lal assured him that the State government considered all those who were living in Haryana as equal citizens and that his government would bear the expenses for the migrants in view of their contribution to nation building.

Lockdown | Haryana CM turns down Nitish’s offer, says ‘all Indians’ are State’s responsibility
 

“All Indians living in Haryana are ours too, just like they belong to the States from which they have come,” Mr. Lal wrote in Hindi in his letter dated May 17, a copy of which has been seen by The Hindu.

“We also understand their huge contribution to Haryana’s economic, industrial and agricultural development…all those citizens who have come to Haryana to work are not less than a Haryanavi for us, no matter where they were born,” Mr. Lal asserted. “They are our responsibility too... in view of national unity and integrity we’re committed to [ensuring] their security and dignity,” he added.

Also Read
Migrant labourers riding bicycles from Rajasthan on their way to their native places in Bihar amid nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, pass through Prayagraj, Friday, May 1, 2020.

Bihar braces for massive influx of migrants; Nitish asks officials to pull up their socks

 

Earlier, Mr. Kumar had expressed the Bihar government’s concern about the welfare of Biharis stranded in Haryana and offered to pay the Haryana government for the facilities provided to them.

“In our State, every day industries are reopening and the economy is limping back to normalcy, so whenever they [migrants] want to meet their family members and wish to come back they are always welcome,” wrote Mr. Lal.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 7:36:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/lockdown-haryana-cm-turns-down-nitishs-offer-says-all-indians-are-states-responsibility/article31615930.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY