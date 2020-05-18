Watch | Lockdown 4.0: What's allowed and what's not?

The Centre has extended the lockdown till May 31 to stem the spread of COVID-19. The MHA has issued fresh guidelines to allow resumption of economic activities.



Here’s a list of what’s allowed and what’s not during Lockdown 4.0.



Buses, auto-rickshaws and cab service can operate. Inter-State movement of vehicles to be decided by States mutually. Metro, air and rail services remain suspended, except for those allowed with special permits.

All shops, except those in malls and containment zones can open. Barber shops and salons can open.



Delivery of essential and non-essential items is allowed through online shopping platforms. Restaurants can function, but only for take-away.

Religious and political gatherings are prohibited. Weddings cannot have more than 50 guests and funerals not more than 20.



Cap on 33% strength in offices done away with. But work from home to be encouraged. Social distancing and staggered work hours to be followed in offices. Wearing of masks is compulsory in public places and at work place.

Night curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for non-essential services to remain in force. Vulnerable groups such as those above 65 years, pregnant women and children below 10 to remain at home.



Schools, colleges and malls to remain shut. States can decide the delineation of zones into red, green, orange and containment zones.



