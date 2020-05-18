Lockdown 4.0: Some relaxations, some precautions

National
Lockdown 4.0: Some relaxations, some precautions18 May 2020 17:28 IST
Updated: 18 May 2020 18:52 IST
As lockdown 4.0 came into effect on May 18, 2020, more shops were opened and more vehicles were seen plying on the roads.
Sanitation drive and medical check-ups continued as usual. However, it all made little difference to the home-bound migrant workers.
Here is a collection of images from across the country.
