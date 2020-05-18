National

Lockdown 4.0: Some relaxations, some precautions

18 May 2020 17:28 IST
Updated: 18 May 2020 18:52 IST
Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) employees called off their agitation and reported to duty to ferry essential services staff. This photo was taken at Byculla in Mumbai.
Photo: Salman Ansari
A worker sanitises the Kashmere Gate market which is likely to open in New Delhi. Daily wage labourers started gathered there as the news of reopening of the market spread.
Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma
A migrant worker, who is on the way to his home State, gets himself checked at a medical camp set up by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.
Photo: V. Raju
For migrant workers, the relaxations made little difference. A few migrant workers are seen aboard a trailer lorry to cross Bhubaneswar city to reach their home States.
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
Members of various auto drivers’ associations assemble at District Collector’s office demanding to allow them to ply during the lockdown, in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu.
Photo: M. Moorthy
Secretariat staff are being ferried in special buses to their office as the Tamil Nadu government increased the limit of staff reporting for duty from 33% to 50%.
Photo: R. Ragu
A view of the staff at work at the School Education Department at the Namakkal Kavingar Maligai in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. More govt staff reported to duty in several parts of Tamil Nadu on May 18, 2020.
Photo: R. Ragu
Bakers wear protective gear as they prepare food ahead of Eid in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K administration has allowed home delivery during the ongoing lockdown.
Photo: Nissar Ahmad
Admission process for schoolchildren began in Kerala on Monday. In this photo parents interact with the admission desk at Cotton Hill Girls HSS in Thiruvananthapuram.
Photo: S Mahinsha
Though the famous Tirumala Tirupati temple is yet to be opened, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams opened laddu counters in Srinivasam pilgrims complex in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Around 500 laddus were prepared and offered to Sri Venkateswara at Tirumala were later sold to the locals downhill.
Photo: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar
After 35 days, restrictions in nearly 90% of Vijayapura in Karnataka were removed on May 18, 2020.
Photo: Rajendra Singh Hajeri
A view of the traffic flow into the city on the National Highway near the zoo on Monday as the lockdown rules were eased in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
Photo: K.R. Deepak

As lockdown 4.0 came into effect on May 18, 2020, more shops were opened and more vehicles were seen plying on the roads.

Sanitation drive and medical check-ups continued as usual. However, it all made little difference to the home-bound migrant workers.

Here is a collection of images from across the country.

