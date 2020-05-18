National

Lockdown 4.0: Some relaxations, some precautions

As lockdown 4.0 came into effect from May 18, 2020, more shops were opened and more vehicles were seen plying. Sanitation drive and medical check ups too continued. However, it all made little difference to the plight of migrant workers. Here is a collection of images from across the country.

Liquor shops across Tamil Nadu, barring Chennai and Thiruvallur, were reopened on May 16, 2020 after the Supreme Court stayed a Madras High Court order against running liquor shops at the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Photo shows a tippler displaying his purchase after standing in sepentine queue at Uthukadu village in Kancheepuram district.

In pictures: TASMAC reopens in Tamil Nadu with regulations

Farmers boil paddy in a traditional method, at Pothampadam, Kollengode, in Palakkad district. As the mills and granaries are closed due to the lockdown, farmers have resorted to traditional methods of grain conservation, which includes boiling the paddy grains manually, in huge vessels. The process is time-consuming and also strenuous unlike processing it mechanically in mills, saving time and labour.

In Pictures | Day 46 of coronavirus lockdown gives people the heebie-jeebies

Students and Jan Dhan Yojana women account holders wait in a queue, without masks and avoiding social-distancing norms, to withdraw the State government’s grant for school uniform and also the second instalment of ₹500 to Jan Dhan accounts, deposited by Central government.

In Pictures | Day-45 of coronavirus lockdown leaves people in limbo

Slum-dwellers maintain social-distancing norms to receive the relief material distributed by NGOs and social-workers near Dr. Baliga Nagar, Dharavi. More than 21,000 migrant labourers of Maharashtra, stranded in Gujarat, were able to return home in over 20 Shramik special trains to the State.

In Pictures | A bundle of nerves on day 44 of coronavirus lockdown

A man has his head covered with neem leaves hoping that it will protect him from coronavirus in Ambattur Industrial Estate Road near Wavin, Chennai.

In pictures | India braving the virus spread as lockdown enters day 43

Migrant workers from North India stage a protest in front of the Two Town police station demanding urgent measures to send them back to their native States, in Khammam, Telangana.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 42

