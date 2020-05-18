Lockdown 4.0: Some relaxations, some precautions
As lockdown 4.0 came into effect from May 18, 2020, more shops were opened and more vehicles were seen plying. Sanitation drive and medical check ups too continued. However, it all made little difference to the plight of migrant workers. Here is a collection of images from across the country.
