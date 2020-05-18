Lockdown 4.0: Some relaxations, some precautions

1/12

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) employees called off their agitation and reported to duty to ferry essential services staff. This photo was taken at Byculla in Mumbai. Photo: Salman Ansari

A worker sanitizing the Kashmeri Gate market which is likely to open in New Delhi. Daily wage labourers also gathered as the news of the market restarting spread. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

A migrant worker on his way to home State gets himself checked at a medical camp set up by VMC in Vijayawada. Photo: V. Raju

For migrant workers, the relaxations made little difference. Seen here are some of them boarding a trailor lorry to cross Bhubaneswar city to reach their home states. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Members of various auto drivers associations assembled at District Collector office in Tiruchy to allow them to ply during lockdown. Photo: M. Moorthy

Secretariat staff were ferried in special buses to report for work as the Tamil Nadu government increased the limit of staff reporting for duty from 33% to 50%. Photo: R. Ragu

More staff were seen reporting to duty in several parts of Tamil Nadu. Seen here is the School education department at the Namakkal Kavingar Maligai in Chennai. Photo: R. Ragu

Bakers wearing protective gear prepare food ahead of Eid in Srinagar. The J&K administration has allowed home delivery during the ongoing lockdown. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

Admission process for schollchildren began in Kerala. In this photo parents are interacting with the admission desk at Cotton Hill Girls HSS in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: S Mahinsha

Even though the famous Tirumala temple is yet to be opened, the TTD opened laddu counters in Srinivasam pilgrims complex in Tirupati. Around 500 laddus prepared and offered to Sri Venkateswara at Tirumala were sold to locals downhill. Photo: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

After 35 days, restictions in nearly 90% of Vijayapura in Karnataka were removed. Photo: Rajendra Singh Hajeri