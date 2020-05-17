National17 May 2020 22:35 IST
India lockdown 4.0 guidelines | What’s allowed and what’s not?
Updated: 18 May 2020 17:43 IST
The Centre on May 17 extended the nationwide lockdown, first imposed on March 24, for the fourth time till May 31 while giving considerable flexibility to the States in deciding red, green and orange zones of COVID-19 intensity.
Immediately after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced Lockdown 4.0 to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued fresh guidelines to allow further resumption of economic activities.
Here’s a list of what’s allowed and what’s not during Lockdown 4.0 between May 18 and 31.
- Buses, auto-rickshaws, cabs can operate; inter-State movement of vehicles to be decided by States mutually
- Metro, air and rail services remain suspended, except those allowed with special permits
- All shops, except those in malls and containment zones can open
- Barber shops and salons can open
- Delivery of essential and non-essential items allowed through online shopping platforms
- Restaurants can function, but only for take-away
- Religious, political gatherings prohibited
- Weddings cannot have more than 50 guests and funerals not more than 20
- Cap on 33% strength in offices done away with, work from home to be encouraged; social distancing and staggered work hours to be followed in offices
- Wearing of masks compulsory in public places and work place
- Night curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for non-essential services to remain in force
- Vulnerable groups such as those above 65 years, pregnant women and children below 10 to remain at home
- States can decide the delineation of zones into red, green, orange and containment zones
- Schools, colleges, malls to remain shut
