Location impacts gender diversity in India: Intel study

Does location have anything to do with gender diversity at workplaces? A recent study says Bengaluru has the highest gender diversity at workplaces with 34% women employees, followed by Mumbai 33% and Pune with a gender diversity 32%.

The average gender diversity for tier-1 cities stands at 31% and for tier-2 and tier-3 cities at 25%.

Zinnov-Intel India Gender Diversity Benchmark study, that evaluated 60 enterprises from the Indian ecosystem, comprising of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), Technology Service Providers, start-ups, and companies, found that large companies have the highest gender representation at 33%, medium-sized ones have 27%, while women employees accounted for only 21% among small companies.

As per the study, there is 30% representation of women in corporate India, with 31% and 26% representation within non-technical and technical roles, respectively. There are only 11% senior women leaders in the ecosystem, however, the junior and middle levels fare slightly better at 38% and 20%, respectively.

Interestingly, it found that the number of women on company boards has increased from 5% in 2012 to 13% in 2018, thanks only to the mandate of having at least one woman on every company’s board of directors.

Gender disparity continues to exist

Global MNCs are comprised of 25% women employees, while domestic MNCs employ 30% women and non-MNCs 31%, says the study.

The study finds that even though women make up 48.2% of India’s population, a huge gender disparity continues to exist in Indian workplaces, even though most companies surveyed have been running diversity programmes for many years. In order to make significant progress in the inclusion of women in the workplace, companies across the board need to align on a few common priorities and themes, and more importantly, collaborate, observed the study.

Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India, and Vice President of Data Center Group, Intel Corp said, “Intel India is deeply committed to advancing women’s participation in India’s economy and steering its progress through collaboration with the industry, government and the academia.’’

The study has analysed the statistics around gender diversity and various organisational policies and practices that give a comprehensive perspective of women in corporate India.

“Concerted efforts over the years have moved the needle from 21% to 30% for the diversity numbers. However, the commitment to change needs to move beyond an organisational setting. Enabling Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) career options for young women, supporting women-led start-ups, and encouraging other women entrepreneurs are some of the more impactful initiatives that organisations need to actively look at,’’ said Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov, a city-based consulting firm.