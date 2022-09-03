Pakistani spy arrested in Kishtwar: Jammu Police

‘He had shared vital information’

Jammu zone ADGP Mukesh Singh (in photo) on September 2, 2022 held a high-level security conference at Rajouri, where the police were tracking splinter groups of militants on the run. Photo: jkpolice.gov.in

A person, allegedly working as an agent for Pakistan’s intelligence agency, was arrested from the Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar district on September 3, the J&K police said.

The police identified the arrested person as Abdul Wahid, who belonged to the Gujjar community, and is from Chergi Dool area of Kishtwar.

“Wahid was working as an agent for a Pakistan-based intelligence agency. He provided secret information of various police establishments and security forces to a Pakistan-based handler through various social media platforms,” the police said.

The police said the accused has confessed to his involvement. “Some more arrests are expected in the near future,” they added.

The Chenab Valley and the Pir Panjal valley, both in the Jammu region, have witnessed heightened militant activities since the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh on September 2 held a high-level security conference at Rajouri in the Pir Panjal valley, where the police were tracking splinter groups of militants on the run in dense forests for many weeks now.

“A detailed discussion was held on the recent trends on terrorist activities in which the intelligence agencies briefed all present. An action plan was devised to counter the emerging threat,” the police said.