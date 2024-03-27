Local priest can issue CAA eligibility certificate: Union Home Ministry

It is a mandatory certificate to be submitted along with other documents by the applicants on portal; according to a source, any institution which has the trust of people can issue the certificate

The CAA facilitates citizenship to undocumented people belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Christian, and Jain communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. It fast tracks the citizenship process by reducing the eligibility requirement for such applicants to five years of continuous stay in India instead of the usual 12 years.

Certificates from local mandirs

According to Dharamveer Solanki, 44, around 100 Pakistani Hindus living in the Majnu ka Tila area of north Delhi have registered on the citizenship portal (indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in) so far.

“Some of us got the eligibility certificate from the Arya Samaj mandir and some from the Shiv Mandir nearby. We are waiting for the documents to be processed,” said Mr. Solanki, who came to India with his family in 2013. Originally a resident of Hyderabad in Pakistan’s Sindh, he now alternates between selling vegetables and working as a casual labourer to make ends meet.

In-person verification

According to the CAA Rules, after the documents have been uploaded, the applications will be sifted by a district-level committee headed by the Superintendent of the Department of Post.

The applicant will have to visit this committee on the appointed day when the documents will be verified in person. Mr. Solanki said he was yet to get a call from the committee.

The final decision on applications will then be taken by the empowered committee headed by the Director (Census Operations) in each State, which will include officers from the Intelligence Bureau, the Post Master General, State or National Informatics Centre official, and a representative each from the Department of Home of the State government and the Divisional Railway Manager.

Mr. Solanki said some of his neighbours, who had come from Pakistan in 2016 and 2017, had also applied, but found that the portal was not accepting their applications. The CAA is only for undocumented migrants who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

