National

Loans worth over ₹10 lakh sanctioned under MUDRA Yojana

more-in

The PMMY is a scheme launched by the prime minister on April 8, 2015, for providing loans up to ₹10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises.

The government on December 9 said more than ₹10 lakh crore have been disbursed under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana till November 1, 2019.

The PMMY is a scheme launched by the prime minister on April 8, 2015, for providing loans up to ₹10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), 20.84 crore loan accounts totalling an amount of ₹10.24 lac crore have been sanctioned up to November 1, 2019,” Minister of State (IC) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2019 6:24:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/loans-worth-over-10-lakh-sanctioned-under-mudra-yojana/article30253077.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY