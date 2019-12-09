Loans worth over ₹10 lakh sanctioned under MUDRA Yojana

The government on December 9 said more than ₹10 lakh crore have been disbursed under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana till November 1, 2019.
The PMMY is a scheme launched by the prime minister on April 8, 2015, for providing loans up to ₹10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises.
“Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), 20.84 crore loan accounts totalling an amount of ₹10.24 lac crore have been sanctioned up to November 1, 2019,” Minister of State (IC) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
