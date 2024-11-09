 />
L.K. Advani turns 97, PM Modi says he devoted himself to India’s development

Mr. Advani served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest period since its inception in 1980. He held the post during 1986-90, 1993-98 and 2004-05.

Published - November 09, 2024 04:03 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani turned 97 on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding him as one of India’s most admired statesmen devoted to furthering the country’s development. File photo

Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani turned 97 on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding him as one of India’s most admired statesmen devoted to furthering the country’s development. File photo | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani, who as the party president crafted its rise to become a central force in national politics, turned 97 on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding him as one of India's most admired statesmen devoted to furthering the country's development.

Mr. Modi said this year is even more special because Mr. Advani was conferred the Bharat Ratna for his outstanding service to the nation.

Mr. Modi and BJP president J.P. Nadda visited Mr. Advani's residence to greet him.

"Among India's most admired statesmen, he has devoted himself to furthering India's development. He has always been respected for his intellect and rich insights. I am fortunate to have received his guidance for many years. I pray for his long and healthy life," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind, who also went to Mr. Advani's residence, described him as a legendary statesman and a guiding light in Indian politics. He said Mr. Advani's "tireless dedication and visionary leadership have left an indelible mark" on the progress of the nation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Mr. Advani played an important role in making BJP a symbol of public welfare with his public service and organisational skills. The party's organisation under him gained in strength and spread far and wide, he added. His work as the former deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of the country is extremely inspiring, Mr. Shah said.

Mr. Advani served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest period since its inception in 1980. He held the post during 1986-90, 1993-98 and 2004-05.

Chief ministers and other BJP leaders also praised Mr. Advani's role in the rise of the party.

Published - November 09, 2024 04:03 am IST

