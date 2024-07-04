ADVERTISEMENT

L.K. Advani discharged from hospital

Updated - July 04, 2024 05:46 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 05:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The 96-year-old was admitted to the hospital on July 3

PTI

BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital on July 4, 2024. File | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on July 4 evening, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 96-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, days after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a night-long stay there.

Mr. Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital around 5 p.m., the sources said.

The sources had said his condition remained stable after being admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Advani was brought to the facility around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his daughter Pratibha Advani.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US