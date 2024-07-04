GIFT a SubscriptionGift
L.K. Advani discharged from hospital

The 96-year-old was admitted to the hospital on July 3

Updated - July 04, 2024 05:46 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 05:45 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital on July 4, 2024. File

BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital on July 4, 2024. File | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on July 4 evening, sources said.

The 96-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, days after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a night-long stay there.

Mr. Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital around 5 p.m., the sources said.

The sources had said his condition remained stable after being admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night.

Mr. Advani was brought to the facility around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his daughter Pratibha Advani.

