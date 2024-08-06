ADVERTISEMENT

Former Deputy PM L.K. Advani admitted to Delhi's Apollo hospital

Updated - August 06, 2024 05:26 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 04:29 pm IST - New Delhi

In the first week of July too, Advani was admitted to Apollo and discharged after being kept under observation

PTI

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior BJP leader and former deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani was on August 6 admitted to a leading private hospital in Delhi, sources said.

His medical condition is stable, they said.

The 96-year-old, who was born in undivided India, was admitted to the Apollo hospital here today, a hospital source told PTI.

In the first week of July too, Mr. Advani was brought to this facility and discharged after being kept under observation for a couple of days. He was admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant, neurology department.

Prior to that he had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and was discharged following a night-long stay there.

