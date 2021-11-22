LJP likely to ally with RJD for Bihar MLC polls

Patna

Party chief Chirag Paswan could announce tie-up later this week

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is likely to form a new alliance with Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to contest the upcoming State Council polls for 24 seats. The party chief Chirag Paswan may make this announcement on November 28, the party’s foundation day.

The party’s parliamentary board in its meeting on November 20 (Saturday) in Patna decided to send a proposal to party chief Chirag Paswan to explore an option of forming a new alliance to contest the upcoming Council elections which are likely to be held early next year.

“In our meeting we reviewed our performance in recently held two by-polls in the State and decided to contest the MLC elections on 24 seats with a new alliance. But, it is upto our party’s national president to take a final call on this,” LJP (Ram Vilas) spokesperson Ashraf Ansari told The Hindu over phone.

Mr. Ansari further added, “If we contest the upcoming polls in a new alliance, it will be more openly against Nitish Kumar and have more impact in the political scenario of the State.”

In the LJP (Ram Vilas) meeting which was held under chairmanship of party leader Hulas Pandey, members were unanimous that party should contest the Council poll forging a new alliance. State party president Raju Tiwari too was present in the meeting.

Party sources told The Hindu that out of 24 Council seats which are going to be vacant, the RJD is ready to spare five or six to the LJP.

The dates for the State Council poll are yet to be announced.

“Our party leader Tejashwi Yadav has always been willing to welcome Chirag Paswan into the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). If he comes along with us in the upcoming Council poll, it will strengthen our bond in fighting against the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar,” said a senior RJD leader requesting anonymity.

The LJP (Ram Vilas), presently, has no representation in either the State Assembly or the Council. The Lok Janshakti Party’s lone MLA Raj Kumar Singh who had won the last Assembly poll from Matihani in Begusarai district, had earlier joined ruling party JD(U). Later, the LJP split into two factions with one faction having five party MPs was led by Chirag Paswan’s uncle and party MP from Hajipur, Pashupati Kumar Paras, while, another was led by Chirag Paswan. Later, the Election Commission recognised Mr. Paras’ faction of LJP as the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party with “sewing machine” as the party symbol and Mr. Paswan’s faction as the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) with “helicopter” as party symbol.

In the recently held by-polls on two seats at Kusheshwarsthan (reserved) in Darbhanga district and Tarapur in Munger, LJP (Ram Vilas) had fielded party candidates, who came at third position on both seats but could garner more votes than the Congress candidates. However, before the split in the party, the LJP caused the defeat of over two dozen JD(U) candidates across the State. The simmering rivalry between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Mr. Chirag Paswan, many believe caused the split in the party, founded by late Ram Vilas Paswan.

