Livestock census begins, one lakh veterinary staff on job

The census will capture data on 219 Indigenous breeds of 16 species recognised by Indian Council for Agricultural Research-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resource

Published - October 25, 2024 10:26 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: RAO GN

The Centre has launched the 21st livestock census (LC), the five-yearly exercise of counting the country’s livestock, here on Friday (October 25, 2024). Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the census plays a key role in shaping policies that ensure the sustainable growth of country’s livestock sector.

Mr. Singh said the livestock sector is not only a major contributor to rural economy but also a significant source of nutrition, employment, and income for millions of households. “The 21st Livestock Census will provide us with updated data on the livestock population, which will allow the government to address key issues like disease control, breed improvement, and rural livelihoods. With the digital advancements introduced in this census, we are confident that the data collected will be more accurate, timely, and comprehensive than ever before,” he said.

He said the Centre has introduced innovations in this census such as the mobile application for data collection and real-time monitoring through a web-based dashboard. In this census, data on 15 species (excluding poultry) such as cattle, buffalo, mithun, yak, sheep, goat, pig, camel, horse, ponies, mule, donkey, dog, rabbit, and elephant are collected. The headcount of poultry birds like fowl, duck, turkey, geese, quail, guineafowls, ostrich, and emu will also be taken by visiting each household, enterprises and institutions.

“This LC will capture data on 219 Indigenous breeds of 16 species [including poultry] recognised by Indian Council for Agricultural Research-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources. Notably, it will be the first LC in the country in which data on livestock holding by pastoralists will be available independently. This LC will also make available information on ‘Gender of the person majorly involved in livestock rearing’,” the Animal Husbandry Ministry said in a statement.

One lakh field officials of veterinarians or para-veterinarians are engaged in this exercise, which will be conducted during October 2024 - February 2025. The LC is done in collaboration with State/Union Territories and the Union Ministry Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Minister of State in the Ministry S.P. Singh Baghel said the LC is a crucial exercise that feeds into our national strategies for food security, poverty alleviation, and rural development. “This census, with its focus on Gender Roles in Livestock Rearing and real-time data collection, will give us fresh insights into the sector and enable us to implement more effective programmes,” he said.

Another MoS George Kurian said livestock provides livelihoods to over 2.1 crore people and is integral to India’s agricultural economy. “The data gathered through the 21st Livestock Census will help us identify areas where interventions are needed to uplift rural livelihoods and improve animal health,” Mr. Kurien said.

