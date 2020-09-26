PM Modi delivers virtual speech at United Nations General Assembly | September 26, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on September 26, 2020. Photo: gadebate.un.org/

26 September 2020 18:37 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the annual UN General Assembly on Saturday. He addressed the 75th session of the UNGA in Hindi.

In his pre-recorded video statement to the landmark General Debate of the 75th session of the UNGA, Mr. Modi said the stability in the United Nations and empowerment of the world body are essential for the welfare of the world.

He questioned for how long will India, the world’s largest democracy and home to 1.3 billion people, be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations, asserting that reform in the responses, processes and in the very character of the global body is the “need of the hour.”

'India will not hesitate in raising voice against enemies of humanity'

India will not hesitate in raising its voice against enemies of humanity, including terrorism, says Mr. Modi.

In its journey towards progress, India wants to learn from the world as well as share its own experiences with the world, he adds.

'Moving forward with a vision of self-reliant India'

"We are moving forward with a vision of 'self-reliant India' that will also be a force multiplier for the global economy, says Mr. Modi.

India will help world with vaccine production: Modi

“India’s vaccine production, delivery capacity will be used to help humanity in fighting COVID-19,” Mr. Modi says. “India will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity. India will not hesitate in raising its voice against enemies of humanity, including terrorism.”

"We are moving ahead with phase three clinical trials in India and in our neighbourhood. India will also help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of vaccines".

‘Any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country’

“Any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country,” the PM says. “When India strengthens its development partnership, it is not with any mala fide intent of making others dependent or hapless.”

‘Reform of United Nations is the need of the hour’

Reform of United Nations is the need of the hour, says the Prime Minister. “For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of UN,” he asks.

(With inputs from PTI)