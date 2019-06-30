'Mann ki Baat' | Water conservation, International Yoga Day and more: here's what PM Modi spoke about

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', always held the last Sunday of every month.

This is the first programme that Mr. Modi has addressed since the NDA government's landslide victory in the 2019 general elections.

Here are the live updates:

International Yoga Day

PM Modi reminisces about International Yoga Day, that was observed recently on June 21.

"Yoga was not just practiced everywhere, but was also celebrated collectively," he says.

He talks about organisations, both Indian and International, that have dedicated themselves to the cause of Yoga. "The Japan Yoga Niketan, has made yoga popular throughout Japan. Italy's Ms. Antonietta Rozzi started “Sarv Yoga International,” and popularized it throughout Europe, he says.

"The announcement of Prime Minister's Award for contribution to the field of yoga, was a matter of great satisfaction for me in myself. This award has been given to many organizations around the world," he says.

"Bihar Yoga Vidyalaya in Munger dedicated to yoga from past many decades was also honoured," he says. "Similarly, Swami Rajarsrhi Muni the founder of Life Mission and Lakulish Yoga University was also honoured," he adds.

"Healthy people help build a healthy society and yoga ensures the same. That is why promoting yoga is no less than a social service," he says, as he bids farewell to his listeners.

Three requests

When people will join hands, water will be conserved, says PM Modi, adding that he has three request for the citizens of the country.

"Start a mass movement for water conservation."

"Share and use traditional methods of water conservation that have been successfully used for hundredrs of years in the country"

"Share information concerning people who are making significant contributions towards water conservation."

He also urges people to tweet with #JanShakti4JalShakti. "Come let us join water conservation, and involve ourselves in making a list of more and more innovative methods to motivate people to conserve water," he says.

Water crisis

"Over the last few months, so many people have written about water related issues. I am happy to see greater awareness on water conservation," says PM Modi.

"Water is of great importance in our culture," says PM Modi, who the goes on to quote from the Rig Veda about the importance of water.

"Water scarcity affects many parts of the country every year. You will be surprised that only 8% of the water received from rains in the entire year is harvested in our country," he says.

He speaks about the new Jal Shakti Ministry which he says will allow for faster decision-making on all subjects related to water.

"A few days ago I tried to do something different. I wrote a letter to the Sarpanchs and Gram Pradhans across the countr on the importance of water conservation and how to take steps to create awareness on the subject across rural India," he says.

I am sure they will do their best to conserve water, he says, pointing out various conservation works being undertaken across the country.

"The drainage lines are being fixed in Punjab. This effort would rid of the problem of water logging. The construction of the water-tank in Telangana's Thimmaipalli is changing the lives of the people of the village," he says. "There has been a major change through construction of small ponds in the fields at Kabirdham in Rajasthan."

"Water is god's gift, we must conserve every drop of it," he says.

Books and learning

PM Modi urges the citizens of the country to make reading books a part of their daily routine, "especially in this digital era," he says.

"You may often have heard me say “No bouquet, just a book”!"

He speaks about books that touched him and made an impact on him.

"It is my request to you all- please devote some time to reading. I urge you all to talk about the books you read, on the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App.' Let us have discussions on the good books we read and why we liked the books."

Celebration of democracy

"When Emergency was imposed, resistance against it was not limited to the political arena or politicians; the movement was not curtailed to the confines of prison cells. There was an outrage in the conscience of one and all. Every citizen had this feeling that something was that belonged to them had been taken away. The collective torment on the loss of democracy was evident," he says.

He compares that event to the crores of people who came out to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

"Perhaps, nowhere else in the world had citizens voted, without bothering about other rights & requirements, just for the sake of saving democracy. And the country had witnessed one such Election in 1977. Just recently, our country celebrated a mega festival of democracy, a mammoth Election Campaign, from rich to poor, all were happily eager in this festival to decide the fate of their country."

"In the 2019 Loksabha Election, India saw over 61 crore voters exercising their franchise. It was the largest democratic Election ever held in the world," he says.

He speaks about voters who overcame impossible odds to vote. "In a remote area of Arunachal Pradesh, a polling station was created for a lone woman voter. The world’s highest located polling station is in India. At an altitude of 15,000 feet, it is located in the Lahaul Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh," he says, adding, "This is the first time ever that women enthusiastically voted as much as men did."

He congratulates the Election Commission on the successfull conduct of the elections.

Concerned citizens

PM Modi talks about his trip to Kedarnath ahead of the elections. "It (the visit) was politicised, but today I will not talk about it"

"Instead, I want to tell you that in that solitary cave, I got an opportunity to fill the vacuum that was caused due to the long pause that Mann Ki Baat had to go through," he says.

A lot of citizens also wrote to me that they miss Mann Ki Baat," he says.

"Mann Ki Baat is enriched by many letters and mails that come. But, these are not ordinary letters. If people share their problems, they also share ways to overcome those problems be it lack of cleanliness or aspects like environmental degradation," he says.

"I have never received a letter related to Mann Ki Baat where people are asking me for something that is for themselves. People talk about the larger interest of our nation and society," he says. "This tells us that a 130 crore countrymen wish to strongly and actively be a part of the nation’s progress."

"When I had said in February that I will meet you again in a few months, people said I am over confident. However, I always had faith in the people of India.

Back after a long break

After a long break, I am delighted to speak to all, says PM Modi as he greets the country.

"It used to be a chat in a genial atmosphere amidst the warmth of one’s own family of 130 crore countrymen; we would listen, we would re-iterate; at times our expressions would turn into an inspiration for someone close to us," says PM Modi.

When I speak to you in Mann Ki Baat, the words are mine, the voice is mine, but the story is yours, says PM Modi. So I did not miss this show, but I missed you, the people.

"Over last few months, many messages have poured in, with people stating that they have been missing Mann Ki Baat. When I read them, when I hear them, it gives me joy. It’s a warm feeling of kinship.

"There came a moment when I felt the need to reach out to you immediately after Elections concluded. Then I thought No! The established Sunday sequence should be maintained. But this Sunday has made one wait endlessly," says PM Modi

"Now, we have the opportunity again to converse."