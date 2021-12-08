Live | Helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, others on board crashes in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Fire at the scene of the wreckage where a helicopter carrying Gen. Bipin Rawat and others crashed in Tamil Nadu   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A military helicopter with the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board, among many others, crashed on Wednesday near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force said.

The status of Gen. Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who was also onboard, was not known. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Updates:

 

1.50 p.m.

IAF tweets

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the IAF tweeted.

The wreckage where a helicopter carrying Gen. Bipin Rawat and others crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

The wreckage where a helicopter carrying Gen. Bipin Rawat and others crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu  

 

 

The helicopter which took off from Sulur air base, where they had a brief halt, was on its way to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington with 14 people onboard including some of his staff, it has been learnt.

The helicopter caught fire on impact on the ground and search and rescue efforts were immediately launched.

Further details are awaited.

 

This is a developing story
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2021 3:07:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/live-updates-helicopter-with-cds-bipin-rawat-others-on-board-crashes-in-tamil-nadu/article37894521.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY