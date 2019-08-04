National

‘Live-stream in Ayodhya case hearings’

Supreme Court of India/ File

Supreme Court of India/ File   | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

more-in

The petitioner said the case, “famously known as the Ayodhya Ram Mandir matter”, has created large-scale interest across India. “

A plea was filed on Saturday for live streaming of the Ayodhya title dispute hearings that will begin on August 6 before a Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

The petition, filed by activist K.N. Govindacharya, reminded the court of its September 2018 judgment that ordered the live-streaming of hearings in the cases of national importance. The order is yet to be implemented.

The petitioner said the case, “famously known as the Ayodhya Ram Mandir matter”, has created large-scale interest across India. “ Live-streaming as an extension of the principle of open courts will ensure the interface between a court hearing with reality will result in the dissemination of information , imparting transparency to the judicial process,” it said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
Ayodhya
Supreme Court
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2019 2:00:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/live-stream-in-ayodhya-case-hearings/article28808991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY