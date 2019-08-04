‘Live-stream in Ayodhya case hearings’

A plea was filed on Saturday for live streaming of the Ayodhya title dispute hearings that will begin on August 6 before a Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

The petition, filed by activist K.N. Govindacharya, reminded the court of its September 2018 judgment that ordered the live-streaming of hearings in the cases of national importance. The order is yet to be implemented.

The petitioner said the case, “famously known as the Ayodhya Ram Mandir matter”, has created large-scale interest across India. “ Live-streaming as an extension of the principle of open courts will ensure the interface between a court hearing with reality will result in the dissemination of information , imparting transparency to the judicial process,” it said.