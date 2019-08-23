Highlights: PM Narendra Modi's speech in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in France, on a trip that also includes stops at UAE and Bahrain.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said his visit to France reflects the strong strategic partnership which the two countries deeply value and share.

Mr. Modi, on Friday, August 23, dedicated a memorial to the Indian victims of two Air India crashes in France in the 1950s and 1960s.

He is addresed the Indian diaspora at the UNESCO headquarters.

French Prime Minister @EPhilippePM warmly welcomed PM @narendramodi at Matignon, his official residence in #Paris. The two leaders met over breakfast to discuss ways to expand our strategic partnership across all sectors. pic.twitter.com/ev1WrQaAQZ — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 23, 2019

Here are the highlights of his speech:

The India-France alliance

"Nowadays we talk of 21st century 'INFRA'. That is 'IN' plus 'FRA' is the alliance of 'INDIA' and 'FRANCE'."

- "From Solar Infra to Social Infra, from Technical Infra to Space Infra, from Digital Infra to Defense Infra, the alliance of India and France is moving strongly."

- "I am told that the Ganpati Festival has become the main feature of the Parisian cultural calendar. On this day, Paris transforms into mini India. That is, a few days from now, the echo of Ganpati Bappa Maurya will also be heard here."

- "Indians living in France have a relationship with India, so you have a relationship with France. Your successes are a matter of pride for France, as well as they make India proud."

On climate change

- "Another feature of Indo-French relations is that we face challenges with concrete action There is a lot of talk of climate change in the world, but little is seen on them happening in action."

- "We initiated the International Solar Alliance together with President Macron."

Fighting terrorism

- "We have fought Imperialism, Fascism and Extremism not only in India but also on the soil of France. Our friendship is built on solid ideals. The character of the two countries is formed by the shared values ​​of 'Liberty, Equality and Fraternity'."

- "Today, if India and France are closely cooperating in fighting the great dangers of the world, then this is also the reason for this shared value. Whether it is terrorism or climate change."

- "We have accepted our collective responsibility to protect the values ​​of democracy from these threats."

On BJP's mandate

- "When I came to France four years ago, there was an opportunity to communicate with thousands of Indians. I remember then I made a promise to you. I said that India is about to embark on a new journey of hopes and aspirations."

- "When I come among you today, I can say that not only did we embark on that journey, but with the collective efforts of 130 crore Indians, India is moving ahead on the path of development at a rapid pace. This is the reason that once again the countrymen have supported our government by giving a more powerful mandate."

- "This mandate is not just to run a government, but to build a new India. A new India whose rich civilization and culture can be proud of the whole world, and which leads the 21st century. A new India that focuses on Ease of Doing Business and which also ensures Ease of Living."

- "In the whole world, if the maximum number of bank accounts are opened in any country in a given time, then it is India. If the biggest health insurance scheme of the whole world is running in any country, then it is India."

- "It is also true that in the last five years, we have also given red card to many evils from the country. Today, corruption, nepotism, familism, looting public money, terrorism in new India, the way the curbing is being done has never happened."

- "As soon as the new government was formed, a new ministry was created for water power, which would holistically look at all the water related topics. It was also decided to provide pension facilities to poor farmers and traders. Inhuman practice of triple talaq has been abolished."

- "Similarly, the government has taken important decisions in the field of child protection and health. Today, there is also a lot of discussion that this time the session of our Parliament was the most productive in the last 6 decades."

On the friendship between India and France

- India and France share historic ties, says PM Modi. "The relationship between India and France is hundreds of years old. Our friendship rests not on any selfishness but on solid ideals of 'Liberty, Equality and Fraternity. "

- "The friendship between India and France is unbreakable. It is far ahead of friendship. It is years old. There will not be a global forum where India and France have not supported each other and have not worked together."

- "When India or France get an achievement, we are happy for each other. The number of supporters of France's football team in India may not be more than that in France."