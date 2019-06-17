Doctors’ strike: Mamata Banerjee agrees to all demands; protesting doctors to withdraw strike

The Indian Medical Association on June 16 announced that doctors nationwide would go on strike in solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal. All non-essential services will be withdrawn on Monday from 6 a.m., for 24 hours. Only emergency and casualty services will be offered, said the IMA.

6:00 pm

The Indian Medical Association welcomes State govt cooperation and asks for additional security for doctors and hospitals. Demands more stringent laws.

5:00 pm

"Non-availability of doctors is genuine problem"

CM said one problem of infrastructure is budget and other is non availability of doctors. "Budget has gone up from 600 crore rupees to 9,600 crore rupees now. She further says that a "Public Awareness Campaign" should be launched. People need to know the dos and don'ts, she adds. Hospitals should have police with fire arms, she says.

The doctors are giving a full spectrum view of not only security issues but other medical infrastructure issues as well.

"CCTV will be revamped. Nodal police officer will look after coordination of security. Security to be revamped under Kolkata Police Commissioner. West Bengal Police to revamp district security. Police will share details of case in NRS incident with NRS docs," CM ensures.

"Why machines of hospitals are not working?" CM mildly snubs government officials for lack of infrastructure asking to speed up work where budget has already been approved.

Promotion of doctor-patient relationship need to be promoted, doctors on strike suggest.

Ms. Banerjee ensures she will take necessary steps adding that people are suffering because of teh strike requests them to get back to work. "We are proud of doctor's department, it is next to god. We will try to avoid such incidents and if such incidents take place in future we will be prompt to address it."

The doctors decide to end the strike.

4:10 pm

No cases registered against any doctor, says Mamata Banerjee

Meeting between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and agitating junior doctors starts at State Secretariat.

Your concern regarding security will be addressed properly, Ms. Banerjee assures. Names of the persons who are arrested in relation to the assault case are already behind bar and their bail plea have been rejected, one of the minister from her Cabinet says.

Enquiry (regarding the protection and security of the doctors) is on, had ordered it the very next. There has been no case against junior doctors, you people are the future why should I file a case against you all, says Ms. Banerjee.

She suggests that doctors should have a "collapsible gate outside the emergency health centre. We should discuss this with you doctors, who are on field, and quickly get it done." Please feel free to suggest what works for you," she adds.

Further more, 900 police personnel have been deployed among all the hospitals in Kolkata.

For verbal abuse head of the institution is responsible, it will be the responsibility of the security in-charge who will be assigned to the respective hospital.

The doctors demand better infrastructure and professional work environment, "we do need a grievance cell area" they add. Ms. Banerjee agrees to the demand, says there is a need for "visible grievance cell," and she adds that the signboard outside the cell should be written in three languages at least - Bengali , Hindi, and English.

"Since the government has come to power we have worked towards bettering infrastructure of the government hospitals. We have increased emergency units and mother-child care," she says further encouraging the doctors to not leave the State but serve here.

The doctors demand "stringent legal policy against assault on us."

3.20 pm

Representatives of protesting doctors arrive at West Bengal Secretariat Nabbana in Howrah on June 17, 2019. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Members of interlocutor team — 5 senior doctors — have reached the Secretariat.

A police convoy team is guarding the junior doctors as well as the interlocutors.

The entire area between NRS Hospital and Secretariat in Howrah has been cleared for faster movement of the convoy.

The bus carrying protesting doctors has reached the Secretariat. They are being escorted inside the premises.

The meeting is scheduled to happen in the 14th floor of Nabanna, where the CM's office is located.

3.15 pm

The doctors from NRS Hospital, the epicentre of protests, have boarded a bus to Howrah and are expected to reach the Secretariat in 20 minutes.

Before heading for the Secretariat, the doctors said that they will "only attend meeting if live coverage is given."

State Govt accepted the demand. In that case this will be the first conflict resolution meeting in recent memory when media will broadcast a serious meeting live.

The Principal of NRS, Saibal Mukherjee, who resigned few days back is leader of doctors delegation

3.00 pm

Mamata's meeting with doctors to be beamed live

The West Bengal government has agreed to the doctors' demand of live telecasting the meeting. Accredited photo- and videojournalists will be allowed to cover the meeting, which is scheduled to be held at State Secretariat Nabbana.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has agreed to meet two representatives from each State medical college.

A team of over 30 junior doctors will attend the meeting with State Govt officials, including Ms. Banerjee.

2.30 pm

Doctors in Assam join strike

Medical services were hit on Monday as doctors across Assam joined the daylong strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in solidarity with their counterparts in Bengal.

Services have been withdrawn for 24 hours at the outpatient departments of all medical colleges and hospitals in the state, with the junior doctors observing a sit-in protest, sporting black badges.

The doctors, with placards in hand, were seen demanding security for medicos across the country.

Some senior doctors and healthcare personnel took time off from work to participate in the protest.

“On humanitarian grounds, we are providing emergency services. Only OPDs will remain closed for the day,” said a member of Junior Doctors’ Association.

1.40 pm

28,000 doctors from Gujarat join strike

Non-essential health services were affected in Gujarat on Monday as nearly 28,000 doctors boycotted work in response to their apex body IMA’s strike call following attack on two medical practitioners in West Bengal, an official said.

Junior doctors and interns held protests in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar and other major towns of the state and did not report to work in the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of various government and private hospitals, he said.

Around 28,000 doctors across the state, including 9,000 in Ahmedabad, have joined the 24-hour strike, an official from IMA’s Gujarat chapter said.

“No patient has been turned back at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Though junior doctors are on strike, all the senior doctors are on duty and taking care of patients, the hospital’s superintendent M M Prabhakar said. Ahmedabad Civil Hospital is the biggest state-run medical facility in Gujarat.

1.30 pm

Only two videographers, one photojournalist to record meeting

The venue of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s meeting with representatives of the protesting doctors has been changed to the Secretariat. The CM will meet two representatives from each medical college at Nabanna, the building that houses the Secretariat.

Junior doctors have been asked to report at 2.30 for the 3 p.m. meeting and only two video cameras will be allowed to record the talks, out if which one camera footage will be shared with striking doctors.

Apart from two video cameras, one still photographer is allowed and that is PTI.

1.15 pm

OP services at all private hospitals suspended in Anantapur district

The out-patient services at all private hospitals and nursing homes were suspended in Anantapur district on Monday in support of an all-India strike call given by the Indian Medical Association.

The out-patient registration was suspended for two hours from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the junior doctors joined the Government Doctors' Association members in organising a token strike opposing the recent brutal attack on doctors at a hospital in West Bengal.

The doctors displayed placards and banners and raised slogans against the attack in Kolkata, and said they also demand protection of doctors' community from such violent attacks.

1.00 pm

PHCs, referral hospitals in Chittoor observe solidarity protest

In solidarity with the physical attack against the medical faculty in Kolkata, the medical and paramedical staff of as many as 102 primary health centers in 66 mandals under the District Medical and Health administration, and the area hospitals at Piler, Madanapalle, Kuppam, Puttur, Nagari, Srikalahasti, Bangarupalem and Satyavedu observed one hour long protest, raising slogans at the growing physical assaults on the doctors on duty.

12.15 pm

IMA members stage demonstration in Tumakuru

The members of IMA staged protest demonstration at Town Hall circle in Tumakuru on Monday condemning the attack on a doctor in West Bengal.

The agitators condemned any form of violence against doctors who serve the society by saving the lives of people.

National vice-president of IMA, New Delhi, Dr. Prabhakar demanded the union government to bring a special law to prevent attack on doctors.

Most of the private clinics and private hospitals remained closed in Tumakuru.

12 noon

Two held for allegedly abusing, misbehaving with doctor at AIIMS

Two persons have been detained for allegedly misbehaving and abusing a doctor at AIIMS Trauma centre in the early hours of Monday.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place at 2 a.m. at the emergency ward of AIIMS Trauma Centre when an accident patient came. The attendants of the patient got agitated and allegedly misbehaved with the doctor and also abused him.

11.45 am

Mamata to meet doctors at 3 p.m.

Patients with relatives wait lying on the stairs of Kolkata medical college and hospital for treatment during All India doctors strike in Kolkata on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

While Trinamool Congress sources say that meeting in front of media personnel may not be accepted by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a tentative time of 3 p.m. has been fixed for the meeting. The doctors demanded a meeting with the CM in front of the media. Representatives of students union and medical colleges will attend the meeting.

Meanwhile a video from a TV channel is making the rounds on social media. It could be seen in the video that the junior doctors are beating the members of patient’s family. This has given a twist to the claim that only doctors were beaten by patient’s family members.

11.30 am

Tirupati govt hospital doctors protest for an hour, proceed to regular work

Responding to the nationwide call given by the IMA, medical practitioners staged a protest at Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital here on Monday. Wearing black badges, the doctors shouted slogans decrying the West Bengal incident and demanded adequate safety and security for the fraternity.

The protest was on from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., after which the doctors proceeded to regular work, which included taking care of emergency cases and attending to out patients. Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors Association local president Dr. T. Muneeswar Reddy said they would extend all support to the IMA call.

11.15 am

Healthcare services in Khammam, Warangal hit by strike

A patient Ramana Reddy who visited CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, for post operative dressing, said that he did not know OP services are shut. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The one-day nationwide strike called by the IMA hit healthcare services across all most all 350 private hospitals in Khammam district. However, the outpatient and other medical services largely remained unaffected in the district headquarters hospital and other government hospitals in the district.

The members of the IMA district chapter will stage a demonstration in the afternoon demanding a stringent legislation to curb growing atrocities on medical professionals.

Over 400 doctors working in private and government hospitals struck work and staged protest demonstration all over Warangal city. They expressed solidarity with the Kolkata doctors and demanded for law to protect doctors in the country.

similar protests were held across the erstwhile warangal district.

11 am

Medical services across Kerala affected by strike

Doctors wearing symbolic wound dressing participate in the All India protest at Vachi Square in Kochi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Vibhu H

Doctors belonging to all professional associations, dental clinics and private clinics as well as house surgeons, medical post graduates and residents are all staying away from work in deference to the IMA’s call. As a result, all hospital services, except services to the emergency wing, labour rooms and intensive care units, have been affected.

IMA’s demand that hospitals be made safe work places and that a Central Act be enacted for the protection of healthcare professionals seems to have found an echo amongst the entire medical fraternity, across public and private sector, many of whom have, on occasion, faced mob violence at hospitals. This is the first time that the entire medical fraternity in the State is coming together like this to fight for a singular cause.

10.50 am

Over 10,000 doctors across India march in solidarity

Doctors attending patients in childrens hospital in Egmore, Chennai on Monday by wearing helmets to show their solidarity with the country wide strike by doctors. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Doctors across India held protest marches on Monday morning in solidarity with their counterparts in Kolkata who have been on protesting since last Tuesday demanding better security. The protest has hit patients care.

Joined under the Indian Medical Association umbrella, over 10,000 doctors from 22 hospitals have extended support to the strike where all non-essential services have been withdrawn till Tuesday 6 a.m.

10.30 am

AIIMS joins the strike

AIIMS doctors photographed at a march in hospital campus to express solidarity with the West Bengal incident | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

While All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi earlier decided to stay away from the protests to take care of the patients it has joined the strike following assault on one of its doctors in the early morning of Monday.

“We joined the strike at 8 a.m. and non-essential services stand withdrawn,” said a statement released by doctors in New Delhi.

10.15 am

JIPMER residents stage demonstration

Over 200 resident doctors of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) staged a demonstration in front of the Emergency Block.

Emergency services functioned as usual while outpatient department, labs and surgeries remained suspended due to the strike.

10.15 am

Private hospitals, clinics in Hassan, Belagavi on strike

Extending support to the nationwide protest of doctors, private medical clinics and nursing homes in Hassan district have closed all non-emergency services for the day. More than 300 private medical establishments located in the district are supporting the protest.

Dr. K. Nagesh, former president of Hassan district unit of IMA, said, “Private nursing homes and clinics have decided not to open OPD. However, we will provide emergency services.” Private hospitals have closed OPDs and the patients who visit the hospitals are being adviced to visit government institutes.

The doctors of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, a government institute, have decided to show solidarity with the protesters by closing OPD for an hour in the day.

Dr. B.C. Ravi Kumar, Director of HIMS, told The Hindu that all staff had been put on duty on the day. “We have called back those on leave and put additional staff for the OPD and casualty sections. The number of patients visiting the institute will be more today because of the protest. We are prepared to handle the situation”, he said.

Similarly, District Health Officer has also instructed the doctors in government hospitals to be on duty on the day. “All doctors in taluk hospitals will be on duty. Nobody is allowed to go on leave,” said Dr. K.M. Sathish, DHO.

Outpatient departments of almost all private hospitals in Belagavi have stopped working in solidarity with the striking doctors of Kolkotta.

Shashikant Kulgod, president , IMA, said they would not attend duties from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Private doctors have gathered at the Bogarves circle to start a march to Channamma circle. However, OPDs in government hospitals — primary Health care centres and the Government Medical College and Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences are open.

It is likely to increase the rush in the government hospitals, say doctors. We are prepared to handle our OPD. All our doctors are on duty, BIMS director M.S. Kalasad said.

10.00 am

Private hospitals in TN take part in strike

J.A. Jayalal, senior national vice president, IMA, said majority of private hospitals in the State are participating in the strike and have shut down their out patients services on Monday.

"Small clinics to corporate hospitals are taking part in the strike demanding a Central Healthcare Protection Act. This is to protect the medical fraternity from violence," he said.

Dr. Jayalal added that nearly 19 States including Tamil Nadu have Acts to protect hospitals and doctors against violence, and a central legislation was the need of the hour.

Doctors from IMA in Madurai supporting the nationwide protest are wearing black badges to work.

President (Elect) IMA Madurai, V. N. Alagavenkatesan said that over 1,500 practising doctors in the city will not be tending to any outpatient cases and will only treat emergency victims.

Doctors have planned to stage a demonstration at the Government Rajaji Hospital at 12 p.m. and will later host a meeting with the doctors regarding the need for greater security at the hospital on Monday.

Private hospitals like Meenakshi Mission too have joined the protest.

Outpatient wards in over 520 private hospitals including 400 clinics and 120 hospitals are shut across Dindigul district till 6 a.m. Tuesday, as over 900 doctors are on a strike. Emergency and casualty wards will be open.

The doctors have planned to stage a demonstration at the GH, at 12 noon, A. Srinivasan, State vice president of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, said.

9.50 am

Outpatient services suspended in Dakshina Kannada

A scene at the OPD of Gopalagowda Hospital in Mysuru which is supporting the nationwide doctors strike against attack on junior doctor in West Bengal. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Except for the government hospitals, the outpatient services remained suspended in the private hospitals in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada on Monday.

Boards have been put outside the private hospitals in the city, namely the A.J. Hospital in Kuntikana and the KMC Hospitals in Attavar and Ambedkar Circle stating suspension of OPD services for 24 hours.

Similar boards have been placed outside private hospitals in Bantwal, Puttur, Sullia, Belthangady and Mangaluru taluks.

For the Government Wenlock Hospital and Government Lady Goschen Hospital that handles maternity cases, directions have been issued to government doctors operate the OPD services.

“The doctors of KMC (which uses clinical facility of the two hospitals) are handling the emergency services. We are running the OPD,” said Savita, the Superintendent of Lady Goschen Hospital. There was no disruption in the services at the Taluka Government hospitals and the primary health centres in the district, said an officer from the District Health and Family Welfare Department.

9.45 am

All services in Tiruchi govt hospital to remain open

Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association today supports the nationwide protest called by the Indian Medical Association by wearing black badges. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Outpatient and other services of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital attached to the KAPV Medical College in Tiruchi continued across all departments notwithstanding the nation-wide doctors strike on Monday.

Speaking to The Hindu, R.Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital said that none of the services would be suspended. “We are showing our solidarity by wearing black badges and ribbons. All health services will be available as usual.”

The number of outpatients is expected to increase at the GH because of the day-long strike.

House surgeons of KAPV Medical College will hold a demonstration later in the day supporting the cause.

In Coimbatore, the IMA will stage a dharna at its office from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. IMA office bearers said that outpatient services in member hospitals and clinics will see the impact of the protest from dawn to dusk.

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association will convene a meeting at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) to extend solidarity to the IMA protest.

A TNGDA office bearer told The Hindu that outpatient and inpatient services at CMCH will not be affected by the protest.

9.30 am

NIMHANS outpatient services shut down

Assault on anyone is unacceptable.

I condemn the attack on the doctors and request the doctors on strike today to ensure that their protest is peaceful and does not cause any problems to the patients. #DoctorStrike #DoctorsProtest — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) June 17, 2019

Although NIMHANS is a government hospital, doctors are participating in the strike and have shut outpatient services. A long queue is seen in front of the OPD in NIMHANS.

NIMHANS Director B.N. Gangadhar said he had asked doctors to resume service and ensure patients are not affected. Rangaswamy, who had come from Hunsur, and was waiting in the queue from 12 midnight, said he had brought his mother for treatment. “We were told the doctor will come at 8 am but now they suddenly tell us that the OPD is shut. This is unfair”, he said.

Mr. Gangadhar told The Hindu that OPD services will resume if doctors decide to report to work. “As of now we have withheld registration in the OPD and are informing the patients that if it is not an emergency to come back another day. But if doctors respond to my appeal and resume work, OPD may function later in the day.”

Stating that the entire medical fraternity stands in solidarity with doctors in West Bengal, he said “at the same time patients should not be put to hardship”.

9.15 am

Doctors to wear black badges in TN

As a sign of registering their protest, government doctors in Chennai have worn black badges for the outpatient department services in the morning.

There will be no boycott of OPD services in the city. However, doctors will be holding demonstrations later in the day. At the Madras Medical College, doctors have planned for a demonstration at noon, while doctors of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital have planned for form a human chain condemning the assault on doctors in West Bengal and demanding better laws to protect the medical fraternity.

A senior Health Department official in State said: “Emergency services will continue and doctors are at work wearing black badges to show solidarity with the strike.”

In Erode, government doctors wore black badges and are performing their duties. They plan to stage a demonstration in the afternoon.

9.00 am

Doctors in corporate hospitals in Telangana to wear black badges

Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Resident Doctors Association (RDA) are staging protests. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

As part of nation widestrike by the medical fraternity against attacks on doctors, doctors at private and corporate hospitals in Hyderabad are going to participate in the protest from Monday morning. While IMA Telangana State branch members claimed that elective surgeries and outpatient (OP) services will be shut throughout Monday, a few major corporate hospitals said doctors will wear black badges while providing treatment but OP department will be open.

Osmania General Hospital joins the nationwide doctors strike and stages protest against attack on doctors. Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) is boycotting elective surgeries and OP services. Nagara Gopal/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Resident Doctors Association (RDA), too are going to stage protests on Monday morning. TJUDAs are boycotting elective surgeries and OP services against attacks on doctors, and hike in retirement age of teaching doctors in Telangana from 58-years to 65-years.

8.45 am

Karnataka govt hospitals to function

With doctors in government hospitals not stopping services, the outpatient departments in these hospitals are seeing the usual patient flow.

“We have decided to stage a dharna for a short while symbolically and submit memorandum to the jurisdictional deputy commissioners in all districts. All government hospitals are functioning as usual,” G. Srinivas, president of Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) told The Hindu.

7.30 am

Comprehensive law needed, says IMA

In the national capital, the IMA demanded a comprehensive central law to deal with violence against doctors, healthcare staff and hospitals.

“Security measures and the determinants leading to violence should also be addressed. Exemplary punishment of perpetrators of violence should be a component of the Central law,” it said.