ADVERTISEMENT

Lithium reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir: Mines secretary

February 10, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - New Delhi

Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in EV batteries.

PTI

According to Minies Ministry, further to the exploration by the Geological Survey of India, lithium reserves have been found in Reasi district (Representational image) of Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The government on Thursday, February 9, 2023, said lithium reserves have been found for the first time in the country in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in EV batteries.

"For the first time, lithium reserves have been discovered and that too in Jammu and Kashmir," Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Upon exploration by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), lithium reserves have been found in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the Mines Ministry had said that to strengthen the critical mineral supply chain for emerging technologies, the government was taking several proactive measures to secure minerals, including lithium, from Australia and Argentina.

Currently, India is import-dependent for many minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt.

Speaking at the 62nd Central Geological Programming board meeting here, Mr. Bharadwaj also said that whether it is a mobile phone or a solar panel, critical minerals are required everywhere.

In order to become self-reliant, it is very important for the country to find out critical minerals and also process it, he said.

He also said that if gold imports are reduced, then "we will become aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)".

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US