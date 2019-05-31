National

List of Ministers in Narendra Modi's cabinet and their portfolios

more-in

A day after the swearing in ceremony, the portfolios of Ministers were announced. First-time ministers Amit Shah and S. Jaishankar bagged the key Home and External Affairs portfolios respectively. Nirmala Sitharaman became the first woman full-time Finance Minister, while Rajnath Singh will be handling Defence.

A new Ministry called Jal Shakti has been created and Gajendra Singh Shekawat will be handling it.

Here is the full list of portfolio allocations.

 

1.

 

Rajnath Singh

Minister of Defence.

 

2.

 

Amit Shah

Minister of Home Affairs.

 

3.

 

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

 

4.

 

D.V. Sadananda Gowda

 

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

 

 

5.

 

 

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman

 

 

Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

 

 

6.

 

 

Shri Ramvilas Paswan

 

 

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

 

 

7.

 

 

Shri Narendra Singh Tomar

 

 

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare;

Minister of Rural Development; and

 

Minister of Panchayati Raj.

 


 

 

 

8.

 

 

Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad

 

 

Minister of Law and Justice;

 

Minister of Communications; and

 

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

 

 

9.

 

 

Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal

 

 

Minister of Food Processing Industries.

 

 

10.

 

 

Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot

 

 

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

 

 

11.

 

 

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

 

 

Minister of External Affairs.

 

 

12.

 

 

Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

 

 

Minister of Human Resource Development.

 

 

13.

 

 

Shri Arjun Munda

 

 

Minister of Tribal Affairs.

 

 

14.

 

 

Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani

 

 

Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles.

 

 

15.

 

 

Dr. Harsh Vardhan

 

 

Minister of Health and Family Welfare;

 

Minister of Science and Technology; and

 

Minister of Earth Sciences.

 

 

16.

 

 

Shri Prakash Javadekar

 

 

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and

 

Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

 

 

17.

 

 

Shri Piyush Goyal

 

 

Minister of Railways; and

 

Minister of Commerce and Industry.

 

 

18.

 

 

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan

 

 

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and

 

Minister of Steel.

 

 

19.

 

 

Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

 

 

Minister of Minority Affairs.

 

 

20.

 

 

Shri Pralhad Joshi

 

 

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs;

 

Minister of Coal; and

 

Minister of Mines.

 

 

21.

 

 

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey

 

 

Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

 

 

22.

 

 

Shri Arvind Ganpat Sawant

 

 

Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.

 

 

23.

 

 

Shri Giriraj Singh

 

 

Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

 

 

24.

 

 

Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

 

 

Minister of Jal Shakti.

 


 

 

 

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

1.

Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

2.

Rao Inderjit Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; and

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning.

3.

Shri Shripad Yesso Naik

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.

4.

Dr. Jitendra Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region;

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and

Minister of State in the Department of Space.

5.

Shri Kiren Rijiju

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

6.

Shri Prahalad Singh Patel

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism.

7.

Shri Raj Kumar Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

8.

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

9.

Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

 

Ministers of State

1.

Shri Faggansingh Kulaste

Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

2.

Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

3.

Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal

Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

4.

General (Retd.) V. K. Singh

Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

5.

Shri Krishan Pal

Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

6.

Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao

Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

7.

Shri G. Kishan Reddy

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

8.

Shri Parshottam Rupala

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

9.

Shri Ramdas Athawale

Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

10.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

11.

Shri Babul Supriyo

Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

12.

Shri Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

13.

Shri Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao

Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

14.

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

15.

Shri Angadi Suresh Channabasappa

Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

16.

Shri Nityanand Rai

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

17.

Shri Rattan Lal Kataria

Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

18.

Shri V. Muraleedharan

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

19.

Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

20.

Shri Som Parkash

Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

21.

Shri Rameswar Teli

Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

22.

Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

23.

Shri Kailash Choudhary

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

24.

Sushri Debasree Chaudhuri

Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 4:45:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/list-of-ministers-in-narendra-modis-cabinet-and-their-portfolios/article27375526.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY