List of Ministers in Narendra Modi's cabinet and their portfolios

A day after the swearing in ceremony, the portfolios of Ministers were announced. First-time ministers Amit Shah and S. Jaishankar bagged the key Home and External Affairs portfolios respectively. Nirmala Sitharaman became the first woman full-time Finance Minister, while Rajnath Singh will be handling Defence. A new Ministry called Jal Shakti has been created and Gajendra Singh Shekawat will be handling it. Here is the full list of portfolio allocations. 1. Rajnath Singh Minister of Defence. 2. Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs. 3. Nitin Jairam Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. 4. D.V. Sadananda Gowda Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers. 5. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs. 6. Shri Ramvilas Paswan Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. 7. Shri Narendra Singh Tomar Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

8. Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. 9. Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal Minister of Food Processing Industries. 10. Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. 11. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs. 12. Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Minister of Human Resource Development. 13. Shri Arjun Munda Minister of Tribal Affairs. 14. Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles. 15. Dr. Harsh Vardhan Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences. 16. Shri Prakash Javadekar Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting. 17. Shri Piyush Goyal Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry. 18. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel. 19. Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs. 20. Shri Pralhad Joshi Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines. 21. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. 22. Shri Arvind Ganpat Sawant Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise. 23. Shri Giriraj Singh Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries. 24. Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of Jal Shakti.



Ministers of State

1. Shri Faggansingh Kulaste Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

2. Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

3. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

4. General (Retd.) V. K. Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

5. Shri Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

6. Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

7. Shri G. Kishan Reddy Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

8. Shri Parshottam Rupala Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

9. Shri Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

11. Shri Babul Supriyo Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

12. Shri Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

13. Shri Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

14. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

15. Shri Angadi Suresh Channabasappa Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

16. Shri Nityanand Rai Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

17. Shri Rattan Lal Kataria Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

18. Shri V. Muraleedharan Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

19. Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

20. Shri Som Parkash Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

21. Shri Rameswar Teli Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

22. Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

23. Shri Kailash Choudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.