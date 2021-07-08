List of Ministers and their portfolios in Narendra Modi's cabinet

In a major shake up of his council of ministers almost midway through his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening oversaw the swearing-in of 43 ministers (new and seven promotions to Cabinet rank) and dropped 12 ministers (seven Cabinet and five ministers of state).

Later in the evening, the President's office announced the revised list of portfolios. The new Ministry of Cooperation was introduced and would be headed by Home Minister Amit Shah.

PM Modi will continue to head the following - Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister

Here is the full list:

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;

1 Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

2 Faggansingh Kulaste Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

3 Prahalad Singh Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries

4 Ashwini Kumar Choubey Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

5 Arjun Ram Meghwal Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

6 General (Retd.) V. K. Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation

7 Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries

8 Danve Raosaheb Dadarao Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines

9 Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

10 Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

11 Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

12 Nityanand Rai Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

13 Pankaj Chaowdhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

14 Anupriya Singh Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

15 Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice

16 Rajeev Chandrasekhar Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

17 Shobha Karandlaje Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

18 Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

19 Darshana Vikram Jardosh Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

20 V. Muraleedharan Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

21 Meenakashi Lekhi Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

22 Som Parkash Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

23 Renuka Singh Saruta Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

24 Rameswar Teli Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment

25 Kailash Choudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

26 Annpurna Devi Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

27 A. Narayanaswamy Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

28 Kaushal Kishore Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

29 Ajay Bhatt Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

30 B. L. Verma Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation

31 Ajay Kumar Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

32 Devusinh Chauhan Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications

33 Bhagwanth Khuba Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

34 Kapil Moreshwar Patil Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj

35 Pratima Bhoumik Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

36 Dr. Subhas Sarkar Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

37 Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

38 Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

39 Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

40 Bishweswar Tudu Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti

41 Shantanu Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

42 Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH

43 John Barla Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs

44 Dr. L. Murugan Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting