Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting an interim stay on the operation of the trial court’s bail order in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appearing for Mr. Kejriwal, senior advocate Abhshek Manu Singhvi told the Bench that new developments were taking place every day and Mr. Kejriwal has now been arrested by the CBI.

“Seeks permission to withdraw to challenge the subsequent orders afresh,” Mr. Singhvi told the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arvind Kejriwal hearing highlights

Subsequently, the Vacation Bench of Justices Manoj Misra and S.V. Bhatti recorded Mr. Singhvi’s submission to withdraw the current petition to file a fresh one challenging the final order passed by the Delhi High Court on June 25.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju made no objection to Mr. Kejriwal’s plea to withdraw.

Also read | CBI arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise scam case

The Supreme Court then dismissed the petition as withdrawn with liberty to file a fresh one.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, June 25, imposed a stay on the regular bail granted by a trial Court to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said the trial court had not sufficiently appreciated the evidence submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The judge also concurred with Additional Solicitor-General S.V. Raju’s contention that the Central agency had not been given adequate opportunity to argue its stay application.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said it disagreed with the order of the Delhi High Court and would challenge it in the Supreme Court, and hence the present hearing today.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.