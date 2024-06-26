GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea from Supreme Court against HC’s interim stay on bail order

‘We would like to file a substantial appeal to bring on record all relevant details to challenge the June 25 HC,’ says Abhishek Singhvi appearing for Arvind Kejriwal.

Updated - June 26, 2024 12:34 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 12:24 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal being produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal being produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting an interim stay on the operation of the trial court’s bail order in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Appearing for Mr. Kejriwal, senior advocate Abhshek Manu Singhvi told the Bench that new developments were taking place every day and Mr. Kejriwal has now been arrested by the CBI.

“Seeks permission to withdraw to challenge the subsequent orders afresh,” Mr. Singhvi told the court.

Arvind Kejriwal hearing highlights

Subsequently, the Vacation Bench of Justices Manoj Misra and S.V. Bhatti recorded Mr. Singhvi’s submission to withdraw the current petition to file a fresh one challenging the final order passed by the Delhi High Court on June 25.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju made no objection to Mr. Kejriwal’s plea to withdraw.

Also read | CBI arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise scam case

The Supreme Court then dismissed the petition as withdrawn with liberty to file a fresh one.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, June 25, imposed a stay on the regular bail granted by a trial Court to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said the trial court had not sufficiently appreciated the evidence submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The judge also concurred with Additional Solicitor-General S.V. Raju’s contention that the Central agency had not been given adequate opportunity to argue its stay application.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said it disagreed with the order of the Delhi High Court and would challenge it in the Supreme Court, and hence the present hearing today.

