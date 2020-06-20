Limits on airfares may be extended beyond August 24 depending on situation: Aviation Secretary

The government-imposed upper and lower limits on airfares may be extended beyond August 24 depending on how the situation turns out, Aviation Secretary P.S. Kharola said on Saturday.
The government resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after nearly two months of suspension to combat the coronavirus outbreak, but placed lower and upper limits on airfares depending upon the flight duration.
It had said on May 21 that these limits would be in place for a period of three months.
“Depending on how the situation turns out, the fare band may have to adjusted beyond that (August 24) also. But right now, it is only for three months,” Mr. Kharola said at a press conference here.
International passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.
However, the government started Vande Bharat Mission on May 6 to help stranded people reach their destinations through special flights.
Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at the conference that during phase 3 and phase 4 of the mission, private domestic airlines have been approved to operate 750 international flights to repatriate people stranded amid the coronavirus pandemic.
