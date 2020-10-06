“Likeminded” countries should coordinate fight against COVID-19, says Jaishankar at Quad

NEW DELHI

We have collectively affirmed the importance of maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, he tells his Quad counterparts.

“Likeminded” countries should coordinate to counter the novel coronavirus pandemic which has brought a “profound transformation globally”, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, at the start of a meeting of the four Foreign Ministers of Australia-India-Japan-U.S. in the Quadrilateral dialogue or ‘Quad’ held in Tokyo on Tuesday. Mr. Jaishankar said as a member of the U.N. Security Council next year, India would seek “collective solutions to global challenges”, including the pandemic and U.N. reform.

“As vibrant and pluralistic democracies with shared values, our nations have collectively affirmed the importance of maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. We remain committed to upholding the rules-based international order, underpinned by the rule of law, transparency, freedom of navigation in the international seas, respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty and peaceful resolution of disputes,” Mr. Jaishankar said, addressing his counterparts Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

While he made no direct reference to the situation at the Line of Actual Control with China, it is understood that the ongoing standoff between the Army and the PLA was among subjects to be discussed during the meeting, along with tensions with China in the larger Indo-Pacific Region, as well as issues outlined by Mr. Jaishankar: “Connectivity and infrastructure development, security including counter-terrorism; cyber and maritime security; and the stability and prosperity in the region.”

Earlier in the day, the four Ministers called on new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Mr. Jaishankar said he had “spoken about the bilateral and global dimensions of our special partnership,” with Mr. Suga. Mr. Jaishankar also held a bilateral meeting with Mr. Pompeo, who said the two sides talked about “advancing U.S.-India relations, combating COVID-19 and ensuring a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific for all”.