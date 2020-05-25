National

Lightning claimed 264 lives from Feb.-May 17

Among natural disasters, lightning is the biggest killer in India, government records have shown

Obscured by the COVID-19 pandemic, lightning strikes have claimed 264 lives from February-May 17. Uttar Pradesh leads the list of such casualties with 100 deaths, followed by Bihar and Jharkhand with 58 and 31 deaths respectively.

Among natural disasters, lightning is the biggest killer in India, government records have shown.

February-May showed an increase, with so far, April accounting for the maximum deaths at 100.

There were already 3 million strikes from February- April this year with the most in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and coastal India, according to data maintained by Climate Resilient Observing-Systems Promotion Council (CROPC), an independent research organisation. April and May last year saw 299 deaths from lightning in India, according to the the organisation.

Last April, Western Disturbances (WD) induced lightning and thunderstorms caused havoc in central and western India . India Meteorological Department(IMD) had issued specific warning 48 hours in advance and there were 41,000 strikes recorded by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, said Sanjay Srivastava, Chairman, CROPC. “Data on recent lightning strikes in West Bengal during cyclone Amphan are still being collected. There is better forecast by the IMD on the probability of lightning strikes but getting the message to people, especially in remote villages, is a challenge.”

Lightning activity increased with the advent of the monsoon and generally, the maximum instances of strikes—and deaths—tend to occur in June-July.

In 2019, an analysis by private weather forecaster, Skymet, of lightning strikes in India found that five States accounted for half of the lightning strikes in 2019, led by Odisha, with 9,37,462 or about 16% of the cloud-to-ground strikes.

There were 20 million lightning strikes in that period, with 72% of them being instances of ‘in-cloud’ lightning.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, there were 8,684 deaths in the country due to causes “attributable to forces of nature” during 2016—the most updated such data available. Of them, 38.2% deaths were due to “lightning”, 15.4% to “heat and sun stroke” and 8.9% due to “floods”.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 8:51:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/lightning-claimed-264-lives-from-feb-may-17/article31673105.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY