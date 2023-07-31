HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lighters and power banks among most common prohibited items at airports: BCAS

D-G said 25,000 prohibited items are discovered every day, calls for more awareness among passengers about rules

July 31, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Everyday 8 lakh handbags and 5 lakh check-in bags are screened across Indian airports. File.

Everyday 8 lakh handbags and 5 lakh check-in bags are screened across Indian airports. File. | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

Security personnel at airports identify nearly 25,000 prohibited items brought by air travellers daily, among which lighters in handbags and power banks in check-in bags are the most commonly discovered objects, said Director-General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Zulfiquar Hasan.

The top officer was lamenting the lack of awareness among passengers on rules governing security during air travel, and said that airports have now been ordered to remove commercial advertisements from the security frisking area inside passenger terminal buildings and told to instead display information about security protocols to be followed by air travellers.

“Everyday 8 lakh handbags and 5 lakh check-in bags are screened across Indian airports, and 25,000 prohibited items are discovered. These include lighters which constitute 26% of prohibited items discovered in handbags, followed by scissors (22%), knives (16%), liquids (14%). In check-in bags, the most commonly identified prohibited items are power banks (44%), followed by lighters (19%), used batteries (18%) and laptops (11%),” said the D-G during a press interaction on the launch of Aviation Security Culture Week on Monday.

The senior officer said that each banned item resulted in an average diversion for security personnel of three minutes, amounting to a total loss of 75,000 minutes or 1,250 hours per day, which can be further translated into 12 hours per day per airport assuming nearly 100 airports in the country.

Mr. Hasan said that this time could be better utilised towards graver threats if there is adequate awareness among air travellers.

Related Topics

air transport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.