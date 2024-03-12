ADVERTISEMENT

IAF’s Tejas Aircraft crashes at Jaisalmer; pilot ejects safely

March 12, 2024 03:07 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - New Delhi

This is the first crash of the indigenous jet since it first flew 23 years ago.

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo shows Tejas aircraft fly during the Republic Day celebration. A Tejas LCA crashed at Jaisalmer during an operational training sortie. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) of the Indian Air Force crashed at Jaisalmer on March 12 during an operational training sortie.

The pilot has ejected safely. This is the first crash of the indigenous jet since it first flew 23 years ago.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

“A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely,” the IAF said in a brief statement.

(with inputs from PTI)

