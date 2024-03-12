IAF’s Tejas Aircraft crashes at Jaisalmer; pilot ejects safely

March 12, 2024 03:07 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - New Delhi

A Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) of the Indian Air Force crashed at Jaisalmer on March 12 during an operational training sortie.

The pilot has ejected safely. This is the first crash of the indigenous jet since it first flew 23 years ago.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely,” the IAF said in a brief statement.

(with inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.