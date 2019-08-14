Lift all gags on freedom of speech in Valley: activists

A group of activists who visited the Kashmir Valley have demanded that all means of communication — landline telephones, mobile phones and Internet be restored with immediate effect.

The group comprising economist Jean Drèze, CPI-ML’s Kavita Krishnan, AIDWA's Maimoona Mollah and NAPM’s Vimal Bhai toured the Valley from August 9-13.

At a press conference at the Press Club of India on Wednesday, the group said local newspapers were unable to function due to the communication lockdown and also because they had run out of newsprint that comes from Delhi.

“We demand that the gags on the freedom of speech, expression and protest be lifted from J&K with immediate effect. The people of J&K are anguished — and they must be allowed to express their protest through media, social media, public gatherings and other peaceful means.”

The activists were not allowed to show video clips and photographs by the Press Club management. Mr. Dreze said, “Permission was refused to us to show the videos. We were told that the projector was not working but the management is under pressure and surveillance.”

When asked how the group moved around since the Valley had been under “curfew” like conditions, one of them said “it was difficult to move but not impossible”.

“We met two victims of pellet gun injuries in SMHS hospital in Srinagar. The two young men [Waqar Ahmad and Wahid] had faces, arms and torso full of pellets. Their eyes were bloodshot and blinded. Their family members, weeping with grief and rage, told us that the two men had not been pelting stones. They were peacefully protesting,” the activists said in a statement.