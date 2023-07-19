LIFE Mission case | Supreme Court adjourns Sivasankaran’s bail plea

July 19, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court of India on July 19 adjourned a plea for bail by M. Sivasankaran, former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, who is facing money-laundering charges in a corruption case linked to the State-powered LIFE Mission housing project for the homeless.

A Bench headed by Justice A. S. Bopanna agreed to defer the case after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Enforcement Directorate, sought more time to file a reply to Mr. Sivasankaran’s plea. The law officer said the agency needed more time to verify certain facts and frame its response.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for Mr. Sivasankaran, said his client’s health was poor and sought an early date. Mr. Mehta said the accused was offered treatment in a government hospital, but had refused.

Mr. Gupta countered that the accused had an option to opt for private medical care in a hospital of his choice. The Supreme Court had declared this right in past judgments which were placed on record in this case. The Bench finally agreed to list it in the first week of August for hearing.

The Kerala High Court had earlier dismissed Mr. Sivasankaran’s application for bail, reasoning that there was a danger of influencing witnesses.

In March 2021, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the main case, had alleged in the Supreme Court that officials of Kerala government’s Life Mission project received kickbacks to the tune of around ₹4.5 crore in collusion with their counterparts in the UAE Consulate General office.

The money was illegally diverted by two companies, M/s Unitac and M/s Sane Ventures, from foreign contributions received to build homes for flood victims in over two acres of land in Wadakancherry, CBI had alleged in the Supreme Court.