LIFE Mission case: SC extends M. Sivasankar’s interim bail for two months on medical grounds

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a two-month extension of the interim bail granted to M. Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, who is facing money laundering charges in a corruption case linked to the State-powered LIFE Mission housing project for the homeless.

A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Bopanna allowed the leeway on medical grounds.

Mr. Sivasankar, through his counsel, informed the court that he had a spinal surgery scheduled in the second week of October. He had earlier undergone a surgery and was now in rehabilitation, using a walker.

Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj, for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), objected to the extension application, saying it was open-ended and should not be allowed.

However, the court said it would not deny Mr. Sivasankar an opportunity to avail medical treatment.

The top court had allowed Mr. Sivasankar interim bail in August for medical reasons.

The court had at the time rejected ED’s submission that Mr. Sivasankar ought to be retained in custody. The agency had said he would be treated in a facility of his choice.

Imposing conditions on his bail, the court had, in August, directed Mr. Sivasankar to “not go to any other place except the vicinity of the hospital and his residence”.

The Kerala High Court had earlier dismissed Mr. Sivasankar’s application for bail, reasoning that there was a danger of influencing witnesses.

In March 2021, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the main case, had alleged in the Supreme Court that officials of Kerala government’s Life Mission project received kickbacks to the tune of around ₹4.5 crore in collusion with their counterparts in the UAE Consulate General office.

The money was illegally diverted by two companies, M/s Unitac and M/s Sane Ventures, from foreign contributions received to build homes for flood victims in over two acres of land in Wadakancherry, the CBI had alleged in the Supreme Court.

