Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain among three experts appointed members of NDMA

Lt General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, who was GoC-in-C of the Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps, was on Wednesday appointed as a member of the NDMA along with two others, officials said.

Former Director General of the Coast Guard Rajendra Singh and policy advisor, disaster recovery, climate change and disaster risk reduction, UNDP, Krishna Vatsa have also been appointed as members of the National Disaster Management Authority.

Kamal Kishore, presently serving as member of the NDMA, has been given a fresh term of five years with effect from February 16.

The government has approved the appointment as members of the NDMA, a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

All the newly appointed members will serve for a tenure of five years from the date of assumption of charge. The NDMA is the apex body of the central government to formulate policies for disaster management.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Chairman of the NDMA.

The members enjoy the rank of Secretary of the Union government. They draw a salary of ₹80,000 besides other perks and benefits.