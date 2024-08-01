Lieutenant General Sadhna Saxena Nair assumes charge as Director General Medical Services (Army)

Lieutenant General Sadhna Saxena Nair assumed the office of Director General Medical Services (Army) on Thursday, becoming the first woman to be appointed to this position. Prior to this, she was the first woman to hold the post of DG Hospital Services (Armed Forces) on promotion to the rank of Air Marshal.

Lt. Gen. Nair graduated from the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune and was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps in December 1985. She holds a Post Graduate degree in Family Medicine, Diplomas in Maternal & Child Health and Health Care Management, and has undergone a two-year training programme in Medical Informatics at AIIMS, New Delhi. She was trained in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Warfare with the Israeli Defence Forces and in Military Medical Ethics with the Swiss Armed Forces in Spiez. She is also the first woman Principal Medical Officer of Western Air Command, and Training Command, Indian Air Force (IAF).

Lt. Gen. Nair was nominated as an expert member of Dr. Kasturirangan Committee for drafting part of the medical education component of the National Education Policy.