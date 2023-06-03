HamberMenu
LIC eases claim process norms for Odisha train accident victims

The national insurer also announced many concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of LIC policies and also of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

June 03, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

PTI
LIC chairman Siddhartha Mohanty announced a slew of relaxations to the claim settlement process for the kin of the Odisha train accident victims. File

LIC chairman Siddhartha Mohanty announced a slew of relaxations to the claim settlement process for the kin of the Odisha train accident victims. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

National insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Saturday announced many relaxations for the claim settlement process for the victims of the Balasore train tragedy.

The accident involving two passenger trains and a stationery goods train has led to the loss of life of at least 288 people so far and left over 1,100 injured.

Odisha train accident | Updates

In a late evening statement, LIC chairman Siddhartha Mohanty announced a slew of relaxations to the claim settlement process for the kin of the victims.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha on Friday. LIC is committed to supporting those affected and will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief," Mr. Mohanty was quoted as saying in the statement.

The national insurer also announced many concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of LIC policies and also of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. It said that in lieu of registered death certificates, a list of casualties published by the Railways, police or any State or Central authorities will be accepted as proof of death.

LIC has also set up a special help desk and a call centre number (022-68276827) at the divisional and branch levels to respond to claim-related queries and for providing assistance to claimants.

All efforts will be taken to ensure to reach out to the claimants and see that the claims are settled expeditiously to the affected families, the statement said.

