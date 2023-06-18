ADVERTISEMENT

LIC announces relaxations for people affected by Cyclone Biparjoy

June 18, 2023 06:18 am | Updated 06:18 am IST - New Delhi

LIC in a statement said it is reaching out to the affected people to provide assistance although the loss of lives has been minimal

PTI

An electricity pole damaged in the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Kutch district, on June 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Following insurance regulator Irdai directive, LIC on June 17 announced concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of policies and also of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana affected by the Cyclone Biparjoy.

Nodal officers have been nominated at Divisional level to liaison with Chief/Secretary/Officer concerned of the State Government in this regard, it said.

LIC has also created a portal link for the online submission of claims arising due to Biparjoy Cyclone.

'Bijarjoy' made landfall on the coast of Kutch on Thursday night with a windspeed of 115-125 km/hour causing loss to property and infrastructure in States impacted by the cyclone.

