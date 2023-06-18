HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LIC announces relaxations for people affected by Cyclone Biparjoy

LIC in a statement said it is reaching out to the affected people to provide assistance although the loss of lives has been minimal

June 18, 2023 06:18 am | Updated 06:18 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
An electricity pole damaged in the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Kutch district, on June 17, 2023.

An electricity pole damaged in the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Kutch district, on June 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Following insurance regulator Irdai directive, LIC on June 17 announced concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of policies and also of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana affected by the Cyclone Biparjoy.

LIC in a statement said it is reaching out to the affected people to provide assistance although the loss of lives has been minimal.

ALSO READ
Gujarat limping back to normalcy in cyclone Biparjoy aftermath; most roads cleared

Nodal officers have been nominated at Divisional level to liaison with Chief/Secretary/Officer concerned of the State Government in this regard, it said.

LIC has also created a portal link for the online submission of claims arising due to Biparjoy Cyclone.

'Bijarjoy' made landfall on the coast of Kutch on Thursday night with a windspeed of 115-125 km/hour causing loss to property and infrastructure in States impacted by the cyclone.

Related Topics

cyclones / natural disasters

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.