LG Baijal visits Delhi’s riot-hit areas to take stock of situation

Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Monday visited riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation and interacted with locals.
An official said the Lieutenant Governor, accompanied by senior police officials, visited Shiv Vihar, one of the worst hit areas, and Karawal Nagar area.
Mr. Baijal also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for almost an hour. “I met PM Modi,” said Mr. Baijal after the meeting but did not reveal what was discussed.
The two are likely to have discussed the violence in the city, sources said.
The communal violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad last week claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.
