Letter taking responsibility for car near Ambani’s house seems to be a hoax: police

Mumbai

03 March 2021 01:01 IST

Officials of the Mumbai Crime Branch during their probe found that the link in first letter did not lead to any webpage.

A letter in the name of ‘Jaish Ul Hind’ claiming responsibility for parking a vehicle with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai appears to be a hoax, the police said on Tuesday.

The letter, posted on messaging app Telegram on Sunday, also demanded payment in crypto currency and provided a link to a webpage for depositing it.

On the same evening, another letter posted by a group claiming to be the ‘real’ Jaish Ul Hind said it had not posted the first message and it had nothing to do with the car found near Ambani’s house.

Investigators suspect that the letter was merely a prank, a senior police official said.

A Scorpio with gelatin sticks was found parked on Carmichael Road near ‘Antilia’, the multi-storey residence of Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, on Thursday evening.