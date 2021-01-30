Letter found at the blast site near Israeli embassy leaves investigators puzzled

The letter found at the site of Israeli embassy blast mentions two organisations, leaving investigators puzzled, sources said on Saturday.
A senior police officer said the organisations had not been heard before. A screenshot mentions “Jaish-ul-Hind” taking responsibility for the Friday blast, a few km from Vijay Chowk where the Beating Retreat ceremony was under way.
Addressed to Israeli Ambassador, the letter also makes a threat and calls the explosion a ‘trailer’. It names two “Iranian martyrs”, Qasim Soleimani and Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
On Saturday, a team of Delhi police’s Special Cell visited the site. A crime team consisting of forensic experts have also collected samples that will ascertain the chemical composition in the low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED).
Ball bearings were found scattered and the impact was felt in a radius of 20-25 metres. Glass panes of three vehicles were damaged, though no injuries were reported. Security has been increased at the embassy.
Investigators probing the minor blast have not come across “anything concrete” yet as most of the CCTV cameras near the site were “non-functional”, police sources said.
Earlier, footage retrieved from CCTV cameras showed a vehicle moving suspiciously near the embassy just before the explosion, sources said.
(With inputs from PTI)
