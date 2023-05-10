ADVERTISEMENT

Letter announcing Class 10, 12 results date is fake: CBSE

May 10, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The false notice said that CBSE was hosting results online with technical support of National Informatics Centre

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has stated that a circular doing the rounds dated May 9 notifying that the results of Class 10 and 12 will be declared on May 11, is fake.

The hoax had earlier gone viral on social media, causing anxiety to students and parents.

The false notice said that the CBSE was hosting its results online with the technical support of the National Informatics Centre, and that these can be checked on various educational websites.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter had also stated that the CBSE would provide academic documents digitally through its repository— Parinam Manjusha, which was integrated with the digilocker.

It further said that students would need to log in to access results using the CBSE-registered mobile number; and enter the security pin as well as the OTP. It also claimed that students had been sent the digilocker information via SMS on their mobile number registered with the CBSE.

The unauthentic letter carried forged signatures of Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academics) for the CBSE. The letter further claimed that for the first time, foreign students could also get the digital mark-sheets on their emails through the CBSE DigiLocker page and that the school-wise results would also be made available to schools on their email-ids.

In an official tweet, on May 10, the CBSE refuted the fake notice. The CBSE has said that they would confirm the dates of the results soon. Students who have appeared for the examinations will get the official notice on the CBSE site at www.cbse.gov.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US