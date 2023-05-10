Letter announcing Class 10, 12 results date is fake: CBSE

May 10, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has stated that a circular doing the rounds dated May 9 notifying that the results of Class 10 and 12 will be declared on May 11, is fake.

The hoax had earlier gone viral on social media, causing anxiety to students and parents.

The false notice said that the CBSE was hosting its results online with the technical support of the National Informatics Centre, and that these can be checked on various educational websites.

The letter had also stated that the CBSE would provide academic documents digitally through its repository— Parinam Manjusha, which was integrated with the digilocker.

It further said that students would need to log in to access results using the CBSE-registered mobile number; and enter the security pin as well as the OTP. It also claimed that students had been sent the digilocker information via SMS on their mobile number registered with the CBSE.

The unauthentic letter carried forged signatures of Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academics) for the CBSE. The letter further claimed that for the first time, foreign students could also get the digital mark-sheets on their emails through the CBSE DigiLocker page and that the school-wise results would also be made available to schools on their email-ids.

In an official tweet, on May 10, the CBSE refuted the fake notice. The CBSE has said that they would confirm the dates of the results soon. Students who have appeared for the examinations will get the official notice on the CBSE site at www.cbse.gov.in.