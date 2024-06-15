Let’s work as Team India, Rijiju tells Opposition parties

Ahead of the special Parliament session that begins on June 24, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday appealed to all political parties to “work together as Team India”.

“We want to start the new session on a positive note,” Mr. Rijiju said in a video statement posted on his X handle.

“After elections, we are meeting for the first time. My appeal to all the members, all the political parties is to work together as Team India. After all, we are all members of Parliament of India and we have to work for our country,” he added.

Mr. Rijiju said he wouldn’t make a distinction between the ruling party and the Opposition bloc. “The country wants to see a vibrant democracy through a sound debate and discussion in Parliament,” he said.

The special session will see the election of the new Lok Sabha Speaker on June 26 and the swearing-in of the newly elected members.

In response to another post of the Minister on the Parliament session, the Congress MP from Tamil Nadu, Manickam Tagore, said: “We want people’s issues to be discussed in the 18th Lok Sabha with dignity…We can’t be cheerleaders for the Treasury Benches.”