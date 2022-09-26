Let's resolve to make India developed and 'Aatmanirbhar' by 2047, says President Murmu

Droupadi Murmu attends felicitation function Poura Sanmana (civic honour) organised by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation in her honour

PTI Hubballi (Karnataka):
September 26, 2022 18:29 IST

President Droupadi Murmu being accorded ‘poura sanmana’ (civic honour) by Hubballi Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in the presence of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, former CM Jagadish Shettar and others MLAs in Hubballi on September 26. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday called upon countrymen to resolve for making India fully developed and Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) by the time the nation celebrates centenary year of its independence.

The President was addressing the gathering at a felicitation function Poura Sanmana (civic honour) organised by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation in her honour.

She recollected the contribution of several prominent figures from the region to the field of spirituality, literature, music, arts, and education.

"The whole country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence), this celebration will be incomplete without paying respects to and remembering our great freedom fighters, who laid down their lives for the freedom of the motherland. I pay my respects to them," President Murmu said.

She said, "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is the time to resolve for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. We have to resolve that by 2047, when this country celebrates its centenary year, India will be developed and Aatmanirbhar."

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi were among others present at the event.

