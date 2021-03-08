Let’s have Men’s Day too for gender parity, says Sonal Mansingh

Upper House reserves Zero Hour for women members to mark the Day

Noted classical dancer and nominated Rajya Sabha member Sonal Mansingh left the Upper House members bemused with her demand to institute Men’s Day as a mark of gender equality.

Ms. Mansingh was speaking during the Zero Hour, which was reserved for the women members to mark the International Women’s Day. “Who decided the International Women’s Day? Two German women started this tradition. Today, on the floor of this House I demand that International Men’s Day should also be celebrated.”

Her speech was interrupted with loud guffaws from both sides of the House. “We do talk about gender equality..” she said, in an attempt to explain her suggestion.

Congress leader Chhaya Verma opened the debate. “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao slogan sounds very good but is far from the truth,” she said. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu reminded her that it is a positive agenda and no “political” speeches must be made.

The members also raised the pending women’s reservation bill. Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi said it is time to revisit the 33% reservation increasing it to 50%.

Fouzia Khan of the NCP pointed out that not more than 6% of leadership roles across the industries are occupied by women. “We can make a beginning by bringing the legislation on the 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha because it has been proved that even during the pandemic, in many countries say Denmark, Ethiopia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, New Zealand, Slovakia, women heads of government have been widely recognised and appreciated for their quickness, activeness, effectiveness,” she said.