Let's ensure resounding victory together: Rahul Gandhi to Wayanad voters

Updated - November 13, 2024 11:58 am IST - New Delhi

‘She [Priyanka Gandhi Vadra] will be more than just a representative – she will be your sister, your daughter, and your advocate’, says Rahul Gandhi in a post on X on bypoll day

PTI

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary and candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a roadshow. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) urged Wayanad voters to support his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said she will be more than just a representative for them and be their sister, daughter and advocate.

Follow the Wayanad Bypoll Live updates here

"I'm reaching out to my family in Wayanad this election, my sister Priyanka Gandhi is ready to be your voice in Parliament," Mr. Gandhi said in a post on X.

All set for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll

"She will be more than just a representative – she will be your sister, your daughter, and your advocate. I am confident she will help unlock Wayanad's full potential," Rahul Gandhi said.

"I urge all of you to come out, vote, and support her. Let's ensure a resounding victory together!" the former Congress president said.

Voting in the bypolls for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat commenced at 7 am on Wednesday.

The Wayanad constituency comprises seven assembly segments of Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.

A bypoll was necessitated in the hill constituency after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad LS seat in the general elections held earlier this year, vacated it after he also won from the Rae Bareli constituency.

There are 16 candidates in the fray for the seat with Congress-led UDF's candidate and Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi, who is making her electoral debut, CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP-led NDA's Navya Haridas being the top contenders.

