National

Let vanity perish and sanity prevail: Chidambaram urges Venkaiah Naidu to reject ₹192 cr Vice-President enclave plans

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on August 18 urged M. Venkaiah Naidu to reject the idea of a “₹192 crore enclave” for the Vice-President, saying “let vanity perish and sanity prevail”.

Mr. Chidambaram’s remarks in a tweet came after a media report claimed that the government has set in motion its plan to construct a new residence for the Vice-President by inviting pre-qualification bids for the proposed Vice-President’s enclave next to the North Block and the Rashtrapati Bhavan at an estimated cost of ₹192 crore.

“In an India where austerity should be the watchword in high places, a ₹192 cr. enclave for the Vice-President will be an abomination,” Mr. Chidambaram tweeted.

“Shri Venkaiah Naidu should reject the idea as long as he is Vice-President. This is another vanity project. Let vanity perish and sanity prevail,” the former Union Minister said.

The Congress has been asking the BJP-led Union government to shelve its plans on the Central Vista redevelopment project, alleging that it is a “vanity project” and “wastage” of public funds.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2021 12:15:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/let-vanity-perish-and-sanity-prevail-chidambaram-urges-naidu-to-reject-192-cr-vice-president-enclave-plans/article35970662.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY