Let us continue to strive towards more capable and fully self-reliant Air Force: IAF Chief

Published - October 08, 2024 11:08 am IST - Chennai

The ongoing conflicts have demonstrated the requirement to have a strong and capable Air Force, he said

PTI

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) called on the Indian Air Force (IAF) to realign it to meet the present and future requirements as the global security environment is in a state of constant flux.

The ongoing conflicts have demonstrated the requirement to have a strong and capable Air Force. Therefore, there is a need for the IAF to be prepared to meet any contingency that challenges our national interest, he said.

After reviewing the Parade at the Air Force Station in Tambaram near here, on the occasion of the 92nd Annual Day celebrations of the IAF, he said, "Adopting the latest technology along with innovative and out-of-the-box thinking will play a decisive role in today's multi-domain environment."

